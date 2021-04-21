Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Grows By 28.7%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 726.7 days.

OTCMKTS SNYYF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistic Equipment.

