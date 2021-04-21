Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Grows By 28.7%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 726.7 days.
OTCMKTS SNYYF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.30.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.