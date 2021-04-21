Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

