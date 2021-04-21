DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $316.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.42. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 614.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

