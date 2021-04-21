Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LVTX opened at $13.61 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

