SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.40% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
