Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,293.63 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,318.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,873.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 33.4% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

