Valvoline Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $28.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

