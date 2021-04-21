Digital Realty Trust, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

DLR stock opened at $150.94 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

