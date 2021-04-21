Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RNGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.