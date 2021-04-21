DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN opened at $41.59 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

