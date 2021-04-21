First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $79.36 on Monday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

