Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,681,969 shares of company stock worth $302,831,144. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

