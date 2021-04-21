Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

BE stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

