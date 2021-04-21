Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRLBF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

