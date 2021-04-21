Ares Capital (ARCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.