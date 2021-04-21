Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACVA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tuya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. Tuya has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.