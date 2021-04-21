Truist Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $190.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

PXD opened at $145.92 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $429,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

