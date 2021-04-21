Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $49.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

TAP opened at $52.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $87,548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

