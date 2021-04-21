Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of NET stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,535 shares of company stock worth $56,149,756. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

