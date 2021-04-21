Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $405.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.