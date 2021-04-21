Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Textron (NYSE:TXT) to Outperform

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.