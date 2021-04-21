Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Soliton in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOLY. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SOLY opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Soliton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Soliton by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

