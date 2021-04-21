Summit Insights Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Summit Insights cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Varonis Systems in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Summit Insights also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

