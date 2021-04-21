National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of GIL opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 189,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.