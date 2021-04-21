Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $151.40

Sigma Capital Group plc (LON:SGM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.40 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.97). Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.97), with a volume of 2,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £134.94 million and a PE ratio of 23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Sigma Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. Sigma Capital Group plc has strategic relationship with Countryside Properties plc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

