Hexcel Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.28 on Monday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

