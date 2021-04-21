OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.94

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.94 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 378,422 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Arvind Gupta sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

