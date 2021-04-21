Short Interest in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expands By 29.1%

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLIR. Truist raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of FLIR opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

