Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

WZZAF opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WZZAF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

