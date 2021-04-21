Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

WZZAF opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WZZAF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.