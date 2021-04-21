Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 29,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 50.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $192,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.