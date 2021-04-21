Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) versus Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 27.17% 11.37% 1.18% Nicolet Bankshares 26.37% 10.36% 1.31%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Camden National and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $70.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.01%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $210.63 million 3.27 $57.20 million $3.69 12.48 Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 3.99 $54.64 million $5.52 13.88

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden National beats Nicolet Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 36 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

