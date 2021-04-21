The Southern (NYSE:SO) versus P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Head-To-Head Review

The Southern (NYSE:SO) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Southern and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern 3 2 8 0 2.38 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Southern currently has a consensus target price of $65.54, suggesting a potential downside of 0.83%. Given The Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Southern is more favorable than P10.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Southern and P10’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern $21.42 billion 3.27 $4.75 billion $3.11 21.25 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Southern has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of The Southern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Southern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern 15.80% 10.08% 2.69% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Southern beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 44 solar facilities, 13 wind facilities, 1 fuel cell facility, and 1 battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,924 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.6 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services. It also provides tax credit transaction, consulting, advisory, and investment research services. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.