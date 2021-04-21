Analyzing Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) & China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raymond James and China Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $8.17 billion 2.14 $818.00 million $6.11 20.74 China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Risk and Volatility

Raymond James has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 5, meaning that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Raymond James and China Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 0 2 9 0 2.82 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raymond James currently has a consensus price target of $120.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. Given Raymond James’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Raymond James is more favorable than China Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 10.02% 12.29% 1.88% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Raymond James shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Raymond James beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

