Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

NOVA opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

