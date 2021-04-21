Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

DIOD opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,072.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,975,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,846 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,739. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

