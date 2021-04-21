Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Hold

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

