Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Buy

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $253.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $227.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.39 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12-month low of $95.15 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.92.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

