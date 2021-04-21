BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BKU opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

