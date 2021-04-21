Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$215.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$211.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.63.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CTC.A opened at C$199.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$178.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$167.46. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$91.01 and a 52 week high of C$199.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.