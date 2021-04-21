Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.
CAS stock opened at C$15.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.57. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.74 and a 12-month high of C$18.48.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
