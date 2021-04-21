Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

CAS stock opened at C$15.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.57. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.74 and a 12-month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

