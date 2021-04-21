Wells Fargo & Company Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $200.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.17.

AAP opened at $193.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $112.41 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.19.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after buying an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

