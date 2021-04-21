Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $211.57

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.57 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 273.50 ($3.57). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.49), with a volume of 139,193 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 270.63 ($3.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.05%.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

