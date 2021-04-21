Herc (HRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRI opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. Herc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

