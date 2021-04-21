Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $74.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

