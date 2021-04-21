RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.76

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $8.99. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 3,843 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.