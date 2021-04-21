Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Shares of XOM opened at $55.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $246,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

