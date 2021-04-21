Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VEI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.
Shares of VEI opened at $11.14 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.