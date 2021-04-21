Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VEI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of VEI opened at $11.14 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

