KeyCorp Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $96.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:WCC opened at $84.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

