KeyCorp Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $96.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
NYSE:WCC opened at $84.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
