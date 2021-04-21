Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $23.07 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

In related news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last three months.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.