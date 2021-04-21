Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $23.07 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.90.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
