Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on E. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.
About ENI
