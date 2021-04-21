Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on E. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

